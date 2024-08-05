Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a solid back to school laptop at $299 ($100 off)

Karthik Iyer -
Best BuyChromebookAcer
$100 299
Acer Chromebook Plus 515.

As a part of its Back to School deals, Best Buy is now offering Acer’s Chromebook Plus 515 for $299 shipped. This is regularly a $400 Chromebook that happens to be fetching its full price on Acer’s online store right now. Today’s 25% discount drops it to one of the lowest prices we can find for this student Chromebook with Google’s latest Gemini suite of AI tools. Head below for a detailed look at the specifications and features.

Acer’s Chromebook Plus 515 sports a 15.6-inch 1080p display, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB LPDDR5X memory and 128GB storage. It’s plenty capable for all the basic day-to-day workloads, and it cruises through things like web browsing, writing articles in Google Docs or WordPress, occasional video calls, and more, with ease. As highlighted in our Chromebook Plus 515 review, it also has a pretty good battery life and can pull around 8 hours of active use. Other highlights of this Chromebook Plus machine include support for Google’s latest Gemini suite of AI tools, a good selection of I/O including two USB-C ports, and a good build quality, among other things.

Folks who don’t mind splurging on a relatively powerful and versatile machine can consider Apple’s M3 MacBook Air that’s back to some of the best prices ever from $850 with a $149 discount.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 features:

  • The fast, secure operating system built by Google comes with AI tools to make hard work feel easy. Write like a pro, design unique backgrounds, and reimagine photos with generative AI.
  • DESIGNED TO BE SEEN: This large-screen Chromebook Plus features a Full HD 15.6” narrow bezel display with an anti-glare coating that lets users stay productive even in bright conditions.
  • Featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor offering more than just a performance score, advancing real-world computing, and delivering more ultra-efficient multi-tasking.
  • Smoothly run numerous programs and browser tabs at the same time.

