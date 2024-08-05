Amazon still offers up to $300 in FREE gift cards with Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 (As much as $420 in savings)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$420 off From $1,100
icon

Update: While much of the direct from Samsung pre-order offers have dwindled, Amazon has remained aggressive with its gift card offers, delivering up to $300 in credit with purchases on the new unlocked foldables from Samsung:

More details in original post below.

Samsung just debuted its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 handsets at today’s Unpacked event. We are tracking some serious price drops on pre-orders right now directly from Samsung – you can get a straight $220 off without any trade-ins on the Fold 6 and a $170 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (details on both are right here). These are incredible deals on devices that literally just debuted a few hours ago. However, Amazon is now making things interesting by delivering the same free storage upgrades on both models in unlocked condition alongside up to $300 Amazon gift cards. And that might be incredibly useful considering Prime Day is less than a week away. Head below for the details. 

Let’s breakdown both the Samsung direct and Amazon options for both handsets so you can make the best choice for your needs. Just keep in mind, if you’re trading a device in or opting to bundle the new gear with a set of Buds or the new Galaxy Watch, taking the Samsung route is going to yield a better price. 

Samsung pre-order options:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB from $1,800 (Reg. $2,020)
    • Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available
    • Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)
    • 5% off with student discount
    • Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB from $1,050 (Reg. $1,220)
    • Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit
    • Free storage upgrade ($120 value)
    • Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)
    • 5% off with education discount
    • Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

Amazon pre-order options:

***Note: Best Buy is offering the same credit add-ons at Amazon, but it’s not hosting Prime Day next week…just saying.

Just remember, if you’re not interested in the Amazon gift card action here, the Samsung site is your best bet. Even more importantly, you will score a $100 instant credit on your order of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 there if you use our links (it won’t stack with the Samsung Reserve $50 credit, but you will not get the $100 instant credit if you don’t click through our link)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features:

Get a $300 Amazon Gift Card plus double the storage on us ($120 value) when you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6; select large storage / Gift Card Bundle variation for redemption. Ends 7/23. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search¹ with Google on the large screen of Galaxy Z Fold6; Circle those shoes on your feed and easily see where to buy them; Search is easier than ever on an expansive screen. Say bye to being lost in translation & hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation. Editing photos is even easier on the large screen of Galaxy Z Fold6; See more detail as you instantly fix imperfections, move and remove objects and enhance colors using AI smart tools like Generative Edit and more. 

