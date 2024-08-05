Nordstrom Rack takes up to 75% off new markdowns: TravisMathew, Nike, Callway, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering up to 75% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on TravisMathew, Nike, Callaway, Free People, AllBirds, and more. A highlight from this sale is TravisMathew Lot of Pesos Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $100. This shirt is infused with stretch to promote comfort and pairs nicely with shorts or jeans alike. This style is great for everyday wear and is a fantastic piece for golf outings. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!