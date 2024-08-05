One of summer 2024’s best portable speaker back on sale, Sony’s new 2024 ULT Field 1 now at $98 low

Update: This deal is back once again to match the lowest we have tracked since release. Details below.

What we dubbed “the summer’s best new speaker” has now dropped back down to its best price on Amazon. Sony’s latest collection of speakers and headphones debuted back in April and, what is at least for me, the nicest of the lot is now on sale. Amazon is offering the Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Compact Speaker down at $98 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly $129, this is only the second time we have seen them on sale with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. Amazon is also slightly undercutting the current Best Buy sale price at $100 as well.

I really like the look of these speakers as well as the four color options (especially the bright orange and Forest Gray models).

But it’s not all about the aesthetics here, the namesake ULT buttons cranks the bass up when you want to really feel it your chest while the detachable multi-way strap offers some convenient portability for summer beach trips, pool parties, or just heading out into the backyard. Speaking of which, Sony has put an IP67 water-, rust-, and dust-proof design in place here to safeguard the new speaker from mishaps and the like as well.

Your usual wireless Bluetooth streaming is at the ready alongside the ability to pair a couple of them together for stereo sound and built-in echo-canceling microphones for taking calls.

Check out our hands-on review of the new JBL PartyBox Stage 320 Speaker – it’s a monster and totally blew us away – and for something more intelligent, scope out the ongoing price drops we have on JBL’s Authentics smart home Google Assistant speakers at up to $200 off.

Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Press the ULT button to boost your bass & feel the incredible power of sound. Compact, easy-to-carry design with a detachable multi-way strap. Waterproof, rustproof, dustproof, and shockproof this speaker is ready for just about anything. Enjoy music for longer with up to 12 hours of battery life. The sound diffusion processor fills up any space with sound through its DSP technology. With Black, Off White, Forest Gray and Orange to choose from, find the color that suits you best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!