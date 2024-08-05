Under Armour New Season New Gear Sale offers 25% off back to school styles from $15

The Under Armour New Season New Gear Sale offers 25% off back to school styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, backpacks, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Matchplay Printed Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $32 and originally sold for $60. This polo shirt is breathable, lightweight, stretch-infused, and pairs nicely with shorts or pants alike. This polo shirt is available in nine color options and has a stylish logo on the chest. Find even more deals by heading below, or can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Matchplay Printed Polo $32 (Orig. $60)
- Surge 4 Running Shoes $34 (Orig. $65)
- Versurge Running Shoes $37 (Orig. $65)
- Bandit Trail 3 Running Shoes $37 (Orig. $80)
- Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo $40 (Orig. $70)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Motion Ankle Leggings $23 (Orig. $55)
- Motion Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $35)
- Motion Skirt $21 (Orig. $50)
- Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes $39 (Orig. $75)
- Motion Crossover Pants $37 (Orig. $65)
- And even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!