Under Armour New Season New Gear Sale offers 25% off back to school styles from $15

The Under Armour New Season New Gear Sale offers 25% off back to school styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, backpacks, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Matchplay Printed Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $32 and originally sold for $60. This polo shirt is breathable, lightweight, stretch-infused, and pairs nicely with shorts or pants alike. This polo shirt is available in nine color options and has a stylish logo on the chest. Find even more deals by heading below, or can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: 

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
