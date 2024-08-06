Score an OG Apple Watch Ultra at $360 off the original price, now $440 for today only

We are indeed tracking a sweet deal on just about every configuration of the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. As notable as this is, for some folks the Ultra 2 price is still just too much, and we get it. You could opt for an Apple Series 9 while select models are still $100 off, but, if you’re like me, and just love the design of the Ultra, today’s refurbished deal on the OG first-generation model might be of interest. Woot is now offering “grade A refurbished” Apple Watch Ultra wearables down at $439.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). You’re looking at an originally $800 Apple wearable that is now undercutting our previous Amazon Renewed mention – it is currently selling for $559 there.

This is indeed a $360 price drop from the original price and one of the lowest we have tracked on an Apple Watch Ultra. But for some folks, spending this kind of cash, despite the massive amount of savings, just isn’t going to work when it comes to refurbished gear with a 90-day warranty. Understandable.

Having said that, this is a huge deal, and if you must have the Ultra form-factor on your wrist at the lowest price possible, this is it. The OG Ultra remains a compelling wearable for me, complete with 100-meter water-resistance, 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and the secondary, customizable action button. Not to mention its compatibility with the upcoming new watchOS 11 when it lands this fall.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!