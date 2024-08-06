Score an OG Apple Watch Ultra at $360 off the original price, now $440 for today only

Justin Kahn -
Applewoot
Orig. $800 $440

We are indeed tracking a sweet deal on just about every configuration of the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. As notable as this is, for some folks the Ultra 2 price is still just too much, and we get it. You could opt for an Apple Series 9 while select models are still $100 off, but, if you’re like me, and just love the design of the Ultra, today’s refurbished deal on the OG first-generation model might be of interest. Woot is now offering “grade A refurbished” Apple Watch Ultra wearables down at $439.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). You’re looking at an originally $800 Apple wearable that is now undercutting our previous Amazon Renewed mention – it is currently selling for $559 there

This is indeed a $360 price drop from the original price and one of the lowest we have tracked on an Apple Watch Ultra. But for some folks, spending this kind of cash, despite the massive amount of savings, just isn’t going to work when it comes to refurbished gear with a 90-day warranty. Understandable. 

Having said that, this is a huge deal, and if you must have the Ultra form-factor on your wrist at the lowest price possible, this is it. The OG Ultra remains a compelling wearable for me, complete with 100-meter water-resistance, 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and the secondary, customizable action button. Not to mention its compatibility with the upcoming new watchOS 11 when it lands this fall. 

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

This LE RTX 4070 Ti Across The Spider-Verse GPU bundle ...
Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Ultra-sized Tab S9...
Official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Cases now up ...
Regularly $350 Beats Studio Pro see massive $200+ price...
Score a rare deal on LEGO’s 2,315-piece Star Wars...
Score a pair of Anker dual-port USB-C/A wall chargers w...
One of summer 2024’s best portable speaker back o...
LEGO Review Board selects Charlie and the Chocolate Fac...
Load more...
Show More Comments