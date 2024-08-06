Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, UA, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off apparel and accessories for the entire family. Prices are as marked. DSG Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, adidas, New Balance, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers that are currently marked down to $44 and originally sold for $105. These sneakers are a great piece for everyday wear and you can easily wear them with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. You can choose from several color options and have a rubber base that increases traction. Score the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

