Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, UA, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off apparel and accessories for the entire family. Prices are as marked. DSG Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, adidas, New Balance, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers that are currently marked down to $44 and originally sold for $105. These sneakers are a great piece for everyday wear and you can easily wear them with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. You can choose from several color options and have a rubber base that increases traction. Score the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes $44 (Orig. $105)
- The North Face Evolution T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $35)
- DSG Muscle Movement Tank Top $12 (Orig. $20)
- Nike Club Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $45 (Orig. $60)
- Under Armour Icon Mesh Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers $45 (Orig. $60)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 Shoes $112 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Interact Run Running Shoes $64 (Orig. $85)
- New Balance 574 Greens Golf Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- CALIA Truelight Cargo Pocket Jogger $23 (Orig. $78)
- And even more deals…
