Get a new Keychron keyboard for your setup with deals from $45 all-time lows (Up to 61% off)

We’re tracking a lot of notable deals on Keychron keyboards right now on Woot with prices starting from just $45. My favorite one — which also happens to be the most affordable one right now — is the Keychron K6 wireless keyboard at $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. The K6 wireless is regularly a $75 keyboard that’s now seeing a $30 discount to land at one of the lowest prices we can find. It’s currently going for a full $75 on Amazon. You can, of course, go for more pricier models like the Keychron Q2 for $80, but the K6 wireless is a solid entry-level keyboard for those dipping their toes in the world of mechanical keyboard.

Keychron’s K6 wireless keyboard comes with a hot-swappable PCB that lets you swap out the pre-installed Gateron G Pro Blue switches for pretty much any 3 or 5-pin MX-style switches out there. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless operation, and it works well with both Windows and Mac. This $45 variant comes with a plastic case, but there’s also one with aluminum rails for $50 if you want a more premium look and feel. The K6 wireless is not the only Keychron keyboard that’s discounted right now, and I’ve highlighted some solid deals on more options below.

Notable deals on other Keychron keyboards:

Keychron K6 wireless mechanical keyboard features:

The Keychron K6 is a compact 65% layout white backlight Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard made for Mac and Windows. The K6 is crafted to maximize your workspace and enhance productivity.

With a unique Mac layout, Windows compatibility and dedicated arrow keys, the K6 is offering convenient accessibility to all the essential multimedia and function keys through the combination of key presses, yet compact enough to let you reach your mouse easier. Extra keycaps for both Windows and Mac operating systems are included.

Connects with up to 3 devices via the reliable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 chipset and switch among them easily for multitasking needs. The K6 is best to fit home, office and light gaming use while connecting with your smartphone, laptop and PC. It also has wired mode with USB Type-C connection.

