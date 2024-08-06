Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Ultra-sized Tab S9 drops $150 to start from $1,050

Alongside offering up to $120 off the S9 and S9+, Samsung and Best Buy are now offering $150 off the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The 256GB model is now back down to $1,049.99 shipped while the 512GB configuration is sitting at $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $150 in savings and matching our previous mentions on Samsung’s flagship Ultra-sized tablet. While you find these prices matched at Best Buy as well, if you have gear to trade-in against your purchase, go with the Samsung listings where you can land up to $800 in instant credit.

There is a chance we see the new Galaxy Tab S10 series launching this fall, but as of right now nothing seems to be set in stone. Either way, like all tech products, there’s always going to be a new model on the way and if you’re looking to pay full price for one, by all means wait it out. Today’s deals are notable nonetheless, and you can always use Samsung’s generous trade-in program to upgrade to the latest at some point when it is on sale – combining a S9 Ultra trade-in with a straight up deal, say sometime in 2025, can yield a massive, potentially over $1,000 in savings on whatever is next from Samsung.

Either way, you’re looking at a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tab with the 14.6-inch AMOLED 2x display at a 2960×1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, an 11,200mAh battery runs the expandable microSD storage, face recognition, fingerprint scanning, and S Pen doodling action.

Google’s Circle to Search tech is in place – “quickly search for just about anything you see on your Tab, all without switching apps, using Circle to Search with Google” alongside Photo Assist – “provides studio-quality edits for stunning pics, just like that” – and Transcript Assist – “turn your recorded lectures or meetings into written notes and summarize them quickly.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features:

Galaxy AI is here. Search like never before, let transcript assist take the notes for you, format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos -all from your tablet, all with AI. With great power comes great productivity. Backed by our mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a long-lasting battery that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, now with Galaxy AI, redefines how you conquer your to-do list. With the ultra-large 14.6″ screen, you can work like a boss. There’s enough space to open and toggle between multiple windows and collaborate with teammates over video chat.

