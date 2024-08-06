Score Amazon Basics Classic Backpack for $18 Prime shipped (25% off) just in time for back to school!

Amazon is currently offering its Basics Classic Backpack for $17.74 Prime shipped, which is 25% off the going rate. Regularly as much as $24 lately, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in several months and perfect for all of your back to school adventures. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has lightweight, padded shoulder straps to promote comfort. This style has a water-resistant fabric and a large main compartment to store and organize essentials. Plus, you can easily tote your water-bottle in a side pocke and it has a loop at the top to store seamlessly in your locker. Find even more delas by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Amazon Basics Classic Backpack features:

  • Lightweight, durable backpack featuring adjustable padded shoulder straps and convenient side water bottle pockets
  • Locker loop at top
  • Large main compartment with double-zipper closure and small front pocket with zip closure
  • For ages 13 years or older

