Alienware Aurora R16 desktop with i7-14700F CPU & RTX 4060 Ti down to $1,080 (Reg. $1,600), more from $1,700

As a part of its Back to school sale with sitewide offers, Dell is now offering its Alienware Aurora R16 i7/16GB/1TB/4060 Ti desktop for $1,199.99 shipped. You can also sign up for Dell email updates to unlock an additional 10% promo code and bring its price further down to $1,080. The promo code gets delivered straight to your inbox, but it may take around 30 minutes as it did in my case. This is regularly a $1,600 gaming desktop that’s kitted with the latest hardware for a solid gaming experience. Today’s 25% discount + the additional 10% promo code for new users drop it back to the lowest price have tracked. The same desktop with identical specs is currently fetching a higher $1,905 on Newegg from a third-party seller.

The Aurora R16 model headlining today’s deal is powered by the latest 14th-gen Intel Core i7-14700F CPU with up to 5.4GHz turbo frequency and an RTX 4060 Ti GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. It may not be the fastest gaming desktop out there, but it’s plenty capable of handling almost all modern AAA titles at high graphics settings. It comes with 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB SSD, and Dell is also throwing in an AIO liquid cooler for the CPU. Some other highlights of the Aurora R16 desktop include a black-colored case with a clear glass side panel, a good selection of ports on the front and back, and more.

Notable deals on other Alienware gaming desktops and laptops:

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop features:

14th Gen Intel core i7-14700F 2.10GHz Processor (upto 5.4GHz, 33MB Cache, 20-Cores, 28-Threads, 8 Performance-cores); GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics

16GB DDR5 DIMM; 802.11ax Wifi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, USB Keyboard, USB Mouse

No Display ; 500W Power Supply; AIO Liquid CPU Cooler. Black Color

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 4 USB 2.0, HDMI, 3 Display Port (DP), 3 USB 3.2 Type-C, No Optical Drive, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Windows 11

Includes Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription for 1 User(Microsoft 365 Personal | 12-Month Subscription, 1 person | Premium Office apps | 1TB OneDrive cloud storage | PC/Mac;Annual Subscription;Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android)

