Amazon’s Xbox Game Pass-ready Fire TV Stick 4K streamers now starting from $30 (Up to 40% off)

While we did see some wildly low prices for Prime Day on Amazon’s now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-ready 4K Fire TV streaming sticks, today’s deals are nearly as good. Both the 4K models that can now run Xbox Game Pass are sitting within $5 of the lowest prices we have tracked, remaining one of the most affordable ways to run the wonderful on-demand Xbox library of games starting from just $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Details below. 

There are two models that can run Game Pass, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K down at $29.99 and the latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $60 respectively, you’re looking at up to 40% in savings with both models landing within $5 of the all-time lows. 

While both can run Game Pass, the newer Fire TV Stick 4K Max lands as the flagship 4K model with slightly higher-end specs in the form of Wi-Fi 6E support and a faster 2GHz quad-core processor alongside Dolby Vision support, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. 

Everything you need to know about the new Fire TV Stick x Game Pass action is waiting in our launch coverage. The short form version is that all you need is a Bluetooth controller, a display to plug the Fire TV Stick into, and a Game Pass Ultimate sub, and you’re ready to go. 

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

  • Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.
  • Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
  • Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.
  • Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.
  • Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

