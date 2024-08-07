Access your abode with Apple Home Keys using Level Lock+ down at $251 (Reg. $329)

The Level Lock+ remains one of our favorite Apple Home Key solutions, especially for folks looking for a more discreet smart lock. We recently caught the Satin Nickel model down at $256 or so via Amazon, but it has now fallen even lower. You’ll now find the Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Key down at $250.57 shipped. Regularly $329, this is nearly $79 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – it is still fetching the full $329 at Best Buy for comparison.

We have seen the other colors drop as low as $224 for brief stints this year, but today’s deal lands at $5 under our previous mention to come within $25 or so of the lowest we have tracked over the course of the last year or so on any of them at Amazon. We have only seen the Satin Nickel option go for less twice there since its release, and only by as much as $12.

As we alluded to above, the Level Lock+ is a super-discreet smart solution that doesn’t even really look like a high-tech front door add-on. It maintains your curb appeal while providing simple, quick, and convenient Apple Home Key support – you can just wave the Apple Watch or iPhone you likely have on your person every time you go to unlock your door anyway for entry.

You can also create keyless access for trusted individuals – friends, family, the contractor, the dog walker, and so on – while making use of Siri voice command action and HomeKit automations when used in conjunction with the HomeKit hub you might already have in your setup.

Our hands-on review details the experience further and you’ll find the rest of the best smart home hub gear on sale waiting for you in our curated hub.

Level Lock+ features:

Tap to access your home using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!