Dillard’s Summer Clearance takes up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, North Face, more

Dillard’s Summer Clearance takes up to 65% off top brands including L.L. Bean, Ralph Lauren, Free People, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. A standout from this sale is the Columbia Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. This polo shirt is lightweight with strategic venting, and sweat-wicking comfort. It features UPF 50 sun protection and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. This style has a pretty green color that will compliment all skin tones and logos throughout to add a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Roundtree & Yourke Performance Shorts $30 (Orig. $50)
- Cremieux Blue Label Polo Shirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- Columbia Short Sleeve Polo Shirt $35 (Orig. $50)
- Ralph Lauren Performance Stretch Polo $88 (Orig. $125)
- L.L. Bean Stone Coast Polo Shirt $35 (Orig. $50)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Antonio Melani Active Dress $77 (Orig. $128)
- GB Active Pull-On Tennis Dress $32 (Orig. $54)
- GB Long Sleeve Notch Lapel Coordinating Blazer $77 (Orig. $129)
- The North Face Dune Sky T-Shirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- Free People V-Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $101 (Orig. $168)
- And even more deals…
