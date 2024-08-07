Enjoy cool summers and warm winters with Dyson’s HP10 Hot+Cool purifier fan at return $400 low, more from $350

Amazon is offering the Dyson Hot+Cool HP10 Purifier Fan for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $530, this device saw a burst of discounts earlier in the year, keeping above $490 until the tail-end of February when it dropped lower to $430. In March we saw a very short-lived fall to the $400 low for the first time before jumping back up to $429 and steadily rising back to its full rate. We haven’t seen much else since – except the $400 Prime Day rate that hung around for a week – but today’s deal comes in to fix that with a $130 markdown that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a cool summers and warmer winters indoors whenever you needed it? Well this versatile purifying fan from Dyson arrives to give you just that. It utilizes fast-heating ceramic plates alongside the company’s Air Multiplier technology in order to keep purified air circulating around the room with 350-degree oscillation. Using its magnetized remote that stores on the machine, you can control and adjust its settings, including switching between cooling actions for summer and heating actions for winter.

Its HEPA filter alongside the entire fan is sealed to HEPA H13 standard, ensuring that “what goes inside, stays inside,” and its sensors will work around-the-clock analyzing your air quality to display the results on its LCD screen so you stay in the know. It also has a sleep timer that you can program to turn off after 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours – plus, when you go to sleep at night, the system will dim its LCDs while also dropping to its quietest settings.

More Amazon Dyson fan/vacuum discounts:

And for more upgrades for around your home you can browse through our home goods hub, where you’ll find kitchenware, cleaning supplies/tools, outdoor lawn and garden solutions, and more. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your laundry equipment with appliances that can be placed anywhere in the house, be sure to check out the amazing bundle deal on Samsung’s Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer that also comes with free installation and haul-away services, as well as Samsung’s Jet 60 stick vacuum that is valued at $330 – all at the lowest price we’ve seen for such a bundle!

Dyson Hot+Cool HP10 Purifier Fan features:

Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.¹

All year-round purifier. Heats in the winter, cools you in the summer.

Curved and magnetized remote control stores neatly on the machine. Not app compatible.

Oscillates up to 350°

Programmed to turn off after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4 and 8 hours

Fully sealed to HEPA Standard. So what goes inside, stays inside.²

Night mode monitors and purifies using the quietest settings, with a dimmed display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!