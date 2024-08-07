First straight up cash deal at Amazon lands on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable at $949

There are still some ongoing deals on the brand new 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable from Samsung with a $200 Amazon gift card attached right now – this is the best value around for folks not trading gear in directly with Samsung. But in the name of keeping as many of those pennies in your pocket as humanly possible, the very first straight up cash deal on Samsung’s new flipper has arrived at Amazon. You’ll find the 256GB model now marked down to $949 shipped from the regular $1,099 price tag. That’s about $150 in savings and the lowest point of entry, again, outside of the trade-in offers, right now. You’ll want to keep in mind that the overall value for the 512GB with the $200 Amazon gift card is better, but you’ll need to shell out an extra $150 right now to get it.

Today’s deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable is only available on the blue and green colorways, whereas the 512GB option with the gift card at $1,099 applies to all styles.

The new Z Flip 6 is Samsung’s latest and greatest in the foldable game. Loaded with all of the Galaxy AI features the brand has been promoting (incessantly) over the last few months or more – auto picture editing, quick reply on the FlexWindow, automatic translation across 16 languages, and so on – it is, at least among, the best handset in its class right now.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2640 x 1080 (FHD+) main display joins the 10MP shooter on the front side with a 50MP camera sensor around back (Optical quality Zoom 2x enabled by Adaptive Pixel sensor, Digital Zoom up to 10x) alongside 12GB of RAM, and all sorts of sensor tech: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Dive into our hands-on review for more details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features:

Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically; Whether you’re posing in front of a famous landmark or want to get the whole group in, keep everything you want in frame. Galaxy Z Flip6 takes great photos and easily fixes imperfections, moves objects and enhances colors using Photo Assist with Galaxy AI. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode; When held in FlexMode, Galaxy Z Flip6 lets you easily control the cam with one hand and use Smooth Zoom control to record moments as they happen. Say bye to being lost in translation & hi to fluency in up to 16 languages using Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, your phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation

