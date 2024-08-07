New low knocks RESPAWN’s height adjustable and reclining gaming chair to just $84 today (Reg. $165), more

Karthik Iyer -
$81 off $84
RESPAWN 110 gaming chair in an office room.

We are now tracking some deals on RESPAWN’s range of gaming chairs on Amazon like this one that drops its 110 gaming chair to $84.14 shipped. This gaming chair which comes in black with some green-colored accents usually goes for $165. Today’s 49% discount knocks $81 off its usual price. It is now fetching $15 less than its previous all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details on what makes this a solid gaming chair for your battlestation or office room.

Unlike many other gaming chairs on the market with aggressive race car-style looks, this RESPAWN 110 gaming chair has a fairly simple design that doesn’t look entirely out of place in regular setups and office rooms. It is an ergonomic chair, though, that comes with an integrated headrest and lumbar support for added comfort. It doesn’t have cushioning for head or padded armrests, but you do get plush black faux leather upholstery, adjustable height, up to 135-degree reclining with tilt lock, 360-degree swivel action, and more.

Notable deals on other RESPAWN gaming chairs:

RESPAWN 110 gaming chair features:

  • RESPAWN 110 has been upgraded with a new redesign for 2023. With a sleeker look the updated 110 still provides the comfort personality and support needed for gaming sessions while remaining professional enough for your streams or team meetings.
  • This elevated favorite features a durable plush upholstered black faux leather with a variety of subtle color accents to fit your personality and help slay your style. The 2023 Series also welcomes a new fabric gaming chair option for a more cozy fit.
  • Integrated lumbar support and high back headrest allow for this comfy ergonomic gaming chair to always have your back. Height adjustability for a perfect fit to your PC Computer Desk at home or in the office.
  • With a 275 lb weight capacity this heavy duty executive PC chair will support gamers of all sizes big and small. The 360 Rolling Swivel feature offers greater mobility while deep in the trenches of video gaming or around your desk space.

