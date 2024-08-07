Nomad’s popular glowing Apple Watch bands and iPhone case are back…if you’re quick.

Nomad Glow 2.0 is back! You know how much we love our Nomad gear around here, and some of its more novel (and popular) accessories are back. These glow-in-the-dark accessories sold out quite quickly at launch, but you have another shot at scoring its limited edition Glow Sport Apple Watch bands and the Glow iPhone 15 case…if you’re quick. They might sell out at any time, so jump in now while you still can. We would write more about them but they might be gone before you even get a chance to read it and get over to grab one.

It is worth quickly noting that there are some open-box units available on the listing pages for the Apple Watch Glow bands at $42, but they might not last very long either.

Glow 2.0 Sport Band $60

Sport Band gives your Apple Watch a modern, athletic look that seamlessly transitions from the office to the backcountry. Its lightweight, breathable design ensures all-day comfort and its low-profile pin-and-tuck mechanism guarantees secure closure.

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra & Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

iPhone 15 Series | Limited Edition Sport Case $50

With its thoughtfully designed grip bumpers, high-end metal buttons, and striking high-gloss backing, Sport Case is designed to be the minimalist’s everyday case.

High-gloss, grippy backplate

Grippy TPE protective bumper

8ft drop protection

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

