Sperry Sale on Sale offers an extra 30% off your favorite boat shoes, sneakers, more

The Sperry Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the Headsail Sneakers that are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $110. If you’re looking for a great shoe for back to school, look no further. This style has a cushioned insole, lightweight design, and breathable mesh fabric to help you stay comfortable. You can choose from four color options and they’re also water-friendly with drainage ports for quick-drying. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

