Apple’s beast mode 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell 2TB M4 iPad Pro with Nano-Texture now $385 off (All-time low)

If you absolutely must have the best-of-the-best, perhaps the world’s greatest tablet, perhaps even the greatest portable computing device ever made, we have a serious deal for you. Not everyone is going to go for this one, that’s for sure, but (just about) all of us will be jealous if you get one. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch Space Black M4 iPad Pro with the Nano-Texture glass upgrade, 2TB of internal storage, and Wi-FI + Cell connectivity for $2,214 shipped. This is the most spec’d out, top-of-the-line M4 iPad Pro you can buy with a serious deal attached. You’re looking at a regularly $2,599 tablet seeing a deep $385 price drop that is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked.

Okay so, we get it, this is clearly not going to be the tablet for everyone, and a laughable price tag for others. But if you are looking to transform an Apple tablet into a full-on workstation, maybe even side-stepping the high-end MacBook you have been considering altogether, this thing is a beast.

The M4 iPad Pro in any configuration is an impressive and exciting addition to Apple’s lineup of, to say the least, popular computing experiences. It is, perhaps, the most exciting release in last few years or more, and now’s you’re chance to save a ton on the best one.

Having said that, if the 2TB nano-texture is overkill for you, and let’s face it, it probably is, there are plenty of other configurations on sale right now to browse through instead, with $100+ dips across a number of the mid-tier solutions:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

