Apple Watch Ultra 2 still down at Prime Day price with $99 in savings – Ocean, Alpine Loop, and Trail

We quickly saw the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop down to $699.99 shipped for Amazon Prime Day, and now that deal is back once again. Regularly $799, you will now find various band options marked down by $99 to bring back this year’s Prime offer. This includes the Ocean Band model, Alpine Loop options, and Trail Loop configurations. While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select colorways and bands go for less in the past, but it is not often with this sort of selection all sitting at the $700 shipped discounted price tag.

Apple is very much readying the release of the new Series 10 wearables, and almost certainly for next month, but considering it took this long to see all band options at prices like this on the latest Ultra 2, it might take just as long on whatever is next too.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 will remain a wonderful wearable, much like the original version of Apple’s pro-grade smartwatch, with a design ready for years of the watchOS updates and more.

It straps around your wrist with what I consider to be the nicest aesthetic design in the lineup to date headlined by the 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Alongside Siri support, cellular connectivity, and all of the health, fitness, and swim-ready tracking prowess, there’s also the multi-function Digital Crown and a secondary Action Button at the ready. Plus, with today’s sale, you get your choice of any one of Apple’s first-party band solutions.

Here’s a look at all of the new Apple products coming in fall 2024.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

