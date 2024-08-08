Official Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Shield Phone Cases now start at just $22 (Up to 37% off)

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices ever on the official Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Shield Phone Case starting from just $22.20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. The Light Gray model is the most affordable here at just over $22, but the Dark Violet – my color of choice – is also at a notable $24.13 Prime shipped. Regularly $35 and still fetching as much directly from Samsung, this is up to 37% off and the lowest prices we can find. The Light Gray model is within about $1 of the Amazon all-time and the Dark Violet is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon since its release earlier this year.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra Shield Case, as the name suggests, provides a more durable and protective design than your average silicone cover. The eco-conscious design – it contains a minimum of 20% bio-based content, according to Samsung – strays from those overly bulky and, frankly, sometimes quite ugly protective cases we see out there in favor of something that gets the job done when needed while providing an interesting aesthetic with the diagonal patterning along the back.

While pricing has gone up by about $1 since we last checked in, if you prefer to take the vegan leather route, Samsung’s official covers are still available at well below the regular $50 price tag – you can land one at 50% off right now.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Shield Case features:

The Shield Case is built to protect against accidental bumps and scratches to help keep your phone safe wherever life takes you. Who says protection can’t be stylish? The Shield Case boasts a rugged yet modern design, giving your phone an edgy look while keeping it secure. Designed with the planet in mind, the Shield Case contains eco-conscious material. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Shield Case is compatible for use with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!