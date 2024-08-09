Whoa!! Amazon just knocked the 512GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro to a wildly low $1,150 (Reg. $1,499)

We have seen some seriously great deals on M4 iPad Pro since its debut back in May, but the one we just spotted right now might be the most compelling yet. Amazon just knocked the Space Black 512GB 13-inch model down at $1,149.99 shipped. This is a regularly $1,499 machine that has now dropped to the lowest price we have ever tracked at $349 off. That’s a massive price drop for an M4 iPad Pro that isn’t one of the super high-end models folks. Grab this now while you can because we bet it won’t last long.

Needless to say, this is the lowest price ever offered on the 512GB model, which is arguably the most sought-after option when it comes to the new M4 iPad Pro for folks that don’t want to get into the super high-end models. It sits right on the more affordable side of the mid-tier 13-inch variants – double the storage of the entry-level variant and, at least now, far less pricey than the high-end models.

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

