Amazon offers Under Armour's Tech Golf Polo Shirt for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Ali Smith
AmazonFashion
45% off $22

Amazon is currently offering Under Armour’s Tech Golf Polo Shirt for $22.19 Prime shipped. To compare, this polo is regularly priced at $40 and this is the second lowest price we’ve seen in the last six months. The material is great for your end of summer golf outings and has an infused stretch design for full range of motion. The material is also sweat-wicking and highly breathable. Plus, the threads have extra odor-defence technology to keep you staying fresh throughout the day. You can choose from several fun color options and it will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. Find even more details by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Under Armour Tech Polo Shirt features:

  • UA Tech is our original go-to training gear: Under Armour men’s Tech polos are loose, light, and keep you cool.
  • Basically, they’re built to be everything you need.
  • Textured fabric that’s soft, light & breathable.
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 3-button placket.
  • Self-fabric collar. Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort. 100% Polyester.

