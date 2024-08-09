Google’s clean, minimalist Wi-Fi 6E Nest Pro mesh routers now start from $149 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh routers starting from $149 shipped with various colors marked down. While we did see some select options down as low as $135 for Prime Day this year, this clean white model is now, otherwise, sitting at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Pricing does varied depending on the color you’re after here, but you’re either way looking at up to $51 in savings on the regular $200 units.

As I have detailed previously, these Google routers are not only entirely functional and Wi-Fi 6E-ready, but they are also some of the most attractive routers out there in my opinion. Some routers are the kind of thing you immediately look to hide away somewhere out of site, stealthily doing the job in the background. But these shelf-worthy units are very much the opposite.

As outlined over in our hands-on review, the Google Nest WiFi Pro features Wi-Fi 6E spread across 2,200-square feet of your home (and that’s with just one of them) alongside speeds that reach as high as 5.4Gb/s – this is a tri-band connection.

You’ll also find the Google Nest WiFi Pro Router 2-node pack down at $239.99 from the regular $300 price tag – this is within $20 ion our previous mention.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

