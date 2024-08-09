Soothe those aches in Insignia’s 3D zero gravity massage chair at $1,499 for today only ($2,500 off, 2024 low)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering its best one-day discount yet on the Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $1,499 shipped. Normally sitting at a $3,999 price tag, we’ve seen it go as low as $1,199 in the past, most recently during 2023’s Black Friday sale. Aside from the occasional discounts to $1,799 (often when its 2D counterpart’s price is cut), we’ve only seen these 1-day deals bringing costs lower, with all the previous ones in 2024 only falling to $1,599. Today we’re getting the best deal of 2024 so far, a $2,500 markdown that etches out a spot as the third-lowest price we have tracked.

When muscles are feeling fatigued, one of the best ways to relieve the aches and pains (aside from an ice bath that is as painful as it is healing) is with a well delivered massage! Within this zero gravity massage chair you’ll find 3D massage rollers with built-in heat therapy, 21 preset modes, and even a DIY mode so you can customize the settings to what your body needs. There are six different styles that can be switched between using either the corded remote or the armrest’s shortcut keys. A nice feature is its ability to detect and adjust its own settings in response to the unique measurements of anyone who takes a seat in it, adding more versatility to cover your entire household. And while you relax, you’ll also be able to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast through its surround sound speakers that support Bluetooth connectivity. Head below to learn more.

Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair features:

Multiple massage styles: Choose between six massage styles (Grasping, Kneading, Tapping, Kneading & Tapping, Shiatsu and 3D) using a combination of rollers and air pressure for maximum comfort and relaxation.

Zero gravity reclining: Choose between three preset reclining positions, including a completely horizontal, zero gravity experience, or take control and manually position your chair.

Auto-extend footrest: Helps relax your leg muscles after a long day on your feet.

Calf massage: Includes gentle kneading massage for extra relaxation.

3D Bluetooth speakers: Lets you listen to music with Bluetooth surround speakers, improving your experience.

Memory function: Lets you set up, save and load up to five customized massage modes.

Polyurethane leather covering: Provides both comfort and durability with materials that are easy to clean.

USB charging port: Connect and charge your USB-enabled devices while you relax.

Corded remote control: Easily adjust your settings from the comfort of your chair.

Automatic shutoff: Helps you save electricity and money by automatically turning off when your massage is finished.

Simple setup: Arrives assembled and ready to use in minutes, so you can sit back and enjoy.

USB-IF certified: Officially certified for compatibility across a wide range of devices.

