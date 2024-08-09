Today only: Land a regularly $450 TCL 55-inch Google Smart TV down at $180 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is serving up what is basically doorbuster-worthy pricing on the 2023 model TCL 55-inch Class Q5 Google Smart TV at $180 shipped. This model released last year and still carries as much as $450 on a regular basis at Best Buy. This deep $270 price drop is s notable chance to score a modest new Google smart TV for smaller bedrooms, the kids, the home office or otherwise at the price of a serious bargain-bin model. For further comparison, Walmart is charging over $350 of this TV right now and today’s deal comes in at $18 under our previous mention on the smaller 43-inch.

It’s certainly not the latest and greatest, and it’s certainly not the most high-end display out there, but for casual viewers, kids, the spare room, the lake house, or even just for folks that don’t care about all of the bells and whistles, this is quite a notable price for a Google smart TV from a reputable brand.

Running on the Google smart TV platform, this model delivers on HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log-Gamma with direct access to all of your streaming services and built-in Google Assistant voice command action. Chromecast streaming joins three HDMI inputs, USB, Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync, and the Game Accelerator 120 – “with up to fast 120 VRR, enjoy more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard.”

TCL 55-inch Class Q5 Google Smart TV features:

TCL Q5 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

