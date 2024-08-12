Aqara’s value-packed Apple Home Key smart locks start at just $112, but which is the right model for you?

The Aqara U100 smart lock has been a popular Apple Home Key choice around here, and to round out the lineup for 2024, the brand has now launched the new entry-level U50 and latest U200 models to bookend the lineup. Delivering some of the most feature-packed solutions for home owners firmly planted in the Apple smart ecosystem, there is now an Aqara smart lock for anyone at various price points, all with advanced unlocking and security features, long-lasting battery life, and weather resistant designs. But which is the best model for you?

Aqara Apple Home Key smart locks – which is the best model for you?

All three of the Aqara smart locks deliver on what matters most for Apple-centric homeowners with Home Key support allowing you to just wave your iPhone or Apple Watch in front of the lock for simple, hassle-free entry. They are also among the most affordable solutions out there to offer it – even the most inexpensive of the lot features Apple Home Key and Matter support.

Each of the locks deliver on a bevy of secure and intelligent features, even before you connect them with a hub of some sort, be it the in-house Aqara models and the options from Apple, Amazon, or otherwise.

There are generally two types of smart locks out there; complete deadbolt replacements and retrofit models – Aqara has you covered for both.

Whereas the U100 delivers a complete replacement for your deadbolt lock, the new U200 lands as a super simple to install retrofit model that can be a wonderful choice for renters and homeowners alike. It can be installed without having to change keys or altering the door/deadbolt at all. It simply retrofits right on top, installs with nothing but a screwdriver, and, unlike many of these retrofit models, remains sleek and slender without adding heft to your door setup. Moreover, the U200 is built upon the latest Thread protocol, and can connect to any Thread Border Routers from Apple – such as HomePod mini or Apple TV 4K – for Apple Home integration, and an Aqara hub (M3 in this case) is not necessary, which is a good news for many Apple device owners.

While it’s generally hard to go wrong here, let’s look at some of the key features for each model to help decide which is best for your needs:

Aqara U50 smart lock $112.49 (25% off) with coupon & exclusive code

Apple Home Key support

Matter support via the Aqara Matter bridge (M2, M1S/M1S Gen 2, G3)

Powered by 4 AA Batteries (6V batteries required, included) with up to 6-month battery life

Multiple unlock methods: remotely configurable passwords, one-time local passwords, Apple Home Key, mobile apps (Aqara Home, Apple Home), voice assistants (Siri), Aqara NFC cards, mechanical key (included) for emergency use

Auto Lock and Do Not Disturb Mode

Aqara U100 smart lock $140.49 (26% off) with coupon & exclusive code

Apple Home Key support

Matter support via the Aqara Matter bridge (M2, M1S/M1S Gen 2, G3)

Powered by 4 AA 1.5V batteries (included) with up to 8-month battery life

Multiple unlock methods: fingerprint, remotely configurable passwords, one-time local passwords, Apple Home Key, mobile apps (Aqara Home, Apple Home), voice assistants (e.g. Siri), Aqara NFC cards, mechanical key (included) for emergency use

Auto Lock and Do Not Disturb Mode

Aqara U200 smart lock $205.19 (24% off) with exclusive code

Apple Home Key support

Native Matter Support over Thread via a Thread Border Router (Aqara Hub M3, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, HomePod 2nd Gen)

Rechargeable Li-Ion batteries with 6-month battery life

Multiple unlock methods: fingerprint, remotely configurable passwords, one-time local passwords, Apple Home Key, mobile apps (Aqara Home, Apple Home), voice assistants (Siri), Aqara NFC cards, original key for emergency use

App control via integrated Bluetooth or through Thread for remote access

Quiet Unlock Mode and Auto Lock (no hub required)

As we mentioned above, Aqara is delivering some of the most value-packed and affordable Apple Home Key smart locks on the market. Whether you’re already invested in its wider smart home ecosystem or not, there’s clearly an option for everyone when it comes to future-proof, Apple-centric smart front door solutions here, especially with the addition of the U50 and U200 this year.

To keeps things simple, if you’re looking for a retrofit solution, the U200 is your best bet. If you’re looking for a deadbolt replacement model with the fingerprint action, the U100 is the model for you. And if neither of those two and their standout features is overly important for your needs, you can save even more by opting for the U50.

And this is 9to5Toys after all, so let’s talk deals. You can now use the 9to5Toys exclusive promo code: USPRCODE on the U200, U100, and U50 from Aug 12 through 18 to score some of the lowest prices we have tracked:

