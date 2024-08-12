ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX3402 drops lower than its Prime Day price at $329 (Today only, $170 off)

As a part of its Back to School sale with deals on smartphones, laptops, and other school gear, Best Buy is now offering the lowest price for ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX304 at $329 shipped. You are looking at a solid 34% discount right now on this Chromebook’s usual $499 going rate. Today’s $170 discount makes it $20 cheaper than our previous mention from last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same Chromebook is currently fetching a relatively higher $484 at Newegg from a third-party seller.

ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX3402 is one of the newer Chromebooks on the market, featuring a 14-inch 1080p display and all-white chassis that we know and love from its predecessor. The variant discounted today at Best Buy is powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, which is a touch faster than the model we reviewed late last year. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making it a Chromebook Plus OS-eligible machine. Not only is Chromebook powerful enough to handle pretty much all your day-to-day workloads, but it also supports all the latest Google AI features.

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX402, by the way, is not the only laptop discounted right now at Best Buy, and you’ll find plenty of other Chromebooks with up to 50% discount.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 features:

The fast, secure operating system built by Google comes with AI tools to make hard work feel easy. Write like a pro, design unique backgrounds, and reimagine photos with generative AI.

Chromebook Plus comes with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan including Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more to boost your productivity and creativity. Plus, you get 2 TB of secure cloud storage from Google One.

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity for productivity and entertainment.

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, ensuring on-the-go performance.

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!