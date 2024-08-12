M4 models are inbound and the 16GB M2 Pro Mac mini just fell back to one of its best prices at $1,150

While the Mac mini lineup is set to receive the M4 treatment this fall – it is very much looking like they will essentially be an iPad Pro inside a small box, we just spotted the return of one of the best prices yet on the current M2 Pro model. The entry-level configurations are $100 off once again from $499, but Amazon just launched a new on-page coupon that drops the regularly $1,299 M2 Pro model down to $1,149.99 shipped. That’s nearly $150 off, marking the return of the Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year.

For some, scooping up a new Mac mini today may seem a tough a choice considering the refreshed variants are indeed inbound with the M4 chips and a smaller, but taller form-factor. We get it.

But if you’re looking to save some cash and scoop up a relatively modern Mac for casual use at home or perhaps to setup a personal media server, the 2023 M2 models can be a solid option. They are certainly going to be receiving macOS updates for years to come and, as of right now, it’s hard to say whether or not the MSRP will carry over to the next-generation machines, never mind waiting for deals.

Alongside the M2/M2 Pro chips, you’re looking at up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal SSDs with modern I/O in the way of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

Apple M2 Pro Mac mini features:

M2 Pro brings power to take on demanding projects. Its up to 12-core CPU makes pro workflows fly, and the up to 19-core GPU provides next-level graphics performance. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory. Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughput. All your go-to apps run lightning fast on your Mac mini desktop, from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud to Zoom. And over 15,000 apps and plug-ins are optimized for M2 Pro.

