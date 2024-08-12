New Anker 10,000mAh Zolo Power Bank with integrated woven USB-C cable back to $18 low

Update: The new 10,000mAh Anker Zolo Power Bank is now back down at $17.99 Prime shipped low. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked since release on Amazon. Details below in the original post.

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its new 10,000mAh Zolo Power Bank for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $26, this model just hit Amazon at the end of last month and we are now tracking the first chance to save – a subsequent Amazon all-time low. There are certainly more fancy and higher-end power bank options out there, but this one delivers an affordable solution from a budget-friendly brand we have featured around here with some interesting features in tow.

The Zolo Power Bank houses a 10,000mAh internal battery with an integrated woven USB-C cable so you can stay charged all day without needing to lug around a separate cord. This is a 30W charger that can juice your “iPhone 15 from 0 to 57% battery in just 30 minutes” with bi-directional power so you can leverage the up to 30W of output while you’re juicing the internal battery back up at 20W.

Anker Zolo Power Bank features:

Speedy 30W Charging: Experience the cutting-edge speed of 30W fast charging technology that propels your iPhone 15 from 0 to 57% battery in just 30 minutes.

Ready for Endless Use: Crafted for durability, the 5.4-inch built-in USB-C cable is tested to endure over 10,000 bends, ensuring it stands up to the rigors of everyday use.

Mighty Compact Power: This compact and powerful 10,000mAh power bank provides up to 2 full charges for an iPhone 15 and 1.94 charges for a Samsung S24, making it ideal for travel.

30W Bi-Directional Charging: With two-way fast USB-C charging, enjoy up to 30W output and 20W input, ensuring your gadgets are quickly powered.

