Nike's Gear Up For Fall Event is live! Score an extra 25% off best-selling shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + Extra 25% off

For a limited time only, Nike offers an extra 25% off select styles with code FALL25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $73 and originally sold for $160. You can choose from several color options and this would be fantastic for back to school.This style is highly lightweight, breathable, and flexible to provide a natural step. These shoes are also great for long runs and can be worn indoors or outdoors. With nearly 500 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

