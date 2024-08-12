Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite just fell back to lowest price at $1,000 (Save $350)

Update: Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC has returned to its lowest price at $999.99 shipped on Best Buy and Samsung.

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge slots in as one of the first Copilot+ PCs powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset on the market. It’s an AMOLED touchscreen laptop that comes with an advanced NPU, along with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB storage, and it’s fit to deliver a good experience overall with all the Copilot+ features. Both 512GB and 1TB variants of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge models are also seeing a lighter $250 discount right now, with price starting from $1,200, instead of $1,450.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge, by the way, is not the only laptop that’s currently discounted, and Best Buy is offering some solid deals on pretty much everything from Apple’s M2 MacBook Air, smart speakers and more, as a part of its Back to School sale. Be sure to look around and see if something else catches your attention.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features:

Copilot+ PCs. A new AI era begins: Turn your ideas from text prompts into generated artwork. With Recall*, search across time to find the content you need. Understand new languages instantly with Live Captions. Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor come with 45 Trillion Operations Per Second of NPU power, and they’re all set to transform the way you create, find and communicate.

Brace yourself for the ultimate 14″ 3K AMOLED screen experience: This bright, crisp and vivid screen experience is now a touchscreen. With Galaxy Book4 Edge, nothing comes between you and everything you need to accomplish. Handle your daily tasks and then kick back with your favorite entertainment on a spacious 14″ Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate that makes every experience supersmooth.

Snapdragon X Elite Processor: The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

A battery that can handle Galaxy AI: With so much to experience, the battery in Galaxy Book4 Edge helps you see and do it all. Conquer the day with a long-lasting battery that keeps you going for hours. And when it’s time to charge up, get moving again with Super Fast Charging.

Powerful. Light. Amazingly slim: Get things done from just about anywhere with a stunningly slim design. Galaxy Book4 Edge is the epitome of portability. Just slip it into your bag and you’re ready to take on the day.

