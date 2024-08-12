TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Snapdragon smartwatch with 80 hr. battery now down at $227.50 ($122 off)

After Mobvoi unleashed the new Enduro update – largely the same watch with a few aesthetic and physical deign upgrades, the brand’s official Amazon storefront has now once again dropped the price of the standard Ticwatch Pro 5 Smartwatch down to $227.49 shipped. Regularly $350, today’s deal knocks 35% off to match our previous mention in both the Obsidian black and Sandstone colorways with over $122 in savings.

It might not be the new Enduro model with the sapphire glass, but it’s a whole lot more affordable than the $350 that one fetches, and still delivers on the Google Wear OS experience powered by the Snapdragon W5+ chipset.

It also features up to 80 hours of battery life alongside the ability to charge from 0 to 65% “in just 30 minutes.” From there, the swim-ready 5ATM water resistance joins a bevy and health and fitness metrics alongside 100+ sport modes and the rotating crown complete “with satisfying haptic feedback.”

Dive into our hands-on impressions where we said the Ticwatch Pro 5 is a “powerhouse smartwatch that literally outlasts the competition,” and here’s the latest details on the new Enduro model too.

Just keep in mind, if you would prefer to go with the Apple wearables, the latest Series 9 models are now up to $100 off starting from $299.

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch features:

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is the first to feature the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and the latest version of Wear OS by Google. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 2G RAM and 32G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay and Google Wallet. TicWatch Pro 5 ingeniously integrates a highly efficient Ultra-low-power display on top of a stunning OLED display, This allows you to access critical information for days without a charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!