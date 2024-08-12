Unlocked iPhone 15 back at $650 Prime shipped in various colors (Reg. $799), more

Update: These deals have returned and are now starting at an even lower prices with the 128GB model down at $649.99 Prime shipped and the 256GB variant at $749.99 Prime shipped. Details below.

While iPhone 16 is on the way in roughly three months, folks not looking to spend the cash to upgrade right away have been in luck with some major price drops on the existing, current-generation iPhone 15 devices as of late. Alongside some Amazon Renewed Premium deals you’ll find below, Woot is now offering iPhone 15 from $679.99 $649.99 Prime shipped for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant is going for $799.99 $749.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply on both without a Prime membership). While they ship in a “sleek custom black box” as opposed to the original retail packaging, they are brand new and have “have never been in customer hands.” They are also well below the $799 and $899 you’d pay for these configurations from Apple, and are now available in various colorways at the discounted rate.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display resides in an aluminum chassis with a color-infused glass back. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, the wonderful on-screen Dynamic Island is supported here alongside a dual camera system with a 48MP main sensor, 4x optical zoom range, and “next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control.” Apple’s “emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, and Roadside Assistance via satellite is also supported here.

While not eligible for Apple Care, today’s frankly quite substantial $119 in savings does include a 1-year warranty. It will also support iOS 18 when it launches this fall, here’s all of the details and cool new AI features on the way.

Prefer to go with the Amazon Renewed Premium units to save some cash instead? The deals aren’t quite as deep on the base model, but you can check them out below:

Here’s more details on Amazon’s Renewed Premium service – it essentially delivers better quality gear with a like-new treatment and a full 1-year warranty:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

