Apple refurb 24-inch M3 iMac with the 10-core GPU now nearly $500 off starting from $1,000

Just about all Macs in the lineup are set to receive the M4 treatment this fall, if not sometime in early 2025, but Woot is stepping in with a deep refurbished deal on the the latest 24-inch M3 iMac today at $999.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is the 256GB model with the 10-core GPU upgrade that regularly fetches $1,499 brand new and is currently on sale at $1,299 from Amazon – you’re saving $499 with today’s Woot deal. Nice. But even if you compare today’s deal to the base model 256GB/8-core GPU, this is still $300 under the new price and $149 under Amazon’s current sale listing. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Apple’s latest iMac remains the most gorgeous all-in-one desktop solutions out there for me. Be it for school work, a home office, or just something for the whole family to enjoy, and today we are looking at one of the lowest points of entry into the lineup to date.

The model on sale here today comes in your choice of the blue or silver color finishes – the two best options in my opinion – and, again, ships with the 10-core GPU upgrade according to the listing. From there, you’re looking at the usual AiO action with the included keyboard and matching mouse, Wi-Fi 6E, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB jacks, the integrated 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Apple’s M3 silicon that is ready for macOS updates for years to come.

Apple 24-inch M3 iMac features:



The world’s best all‑in‑one computer, now supercharged by the M3 chip. With a stunning 24‑inch display² that gives you all the space you need and an iconic design that livens up any space, iMac is perfect for work and play.With its expansive 24‑inch Retina display, iMac offers a brilliant canvas for multitasking, immersive movies and games, and so much more. The display’s 4.5K resolution delivers ultraclear detail and shines with 500 nits of brightness. That’s five times the resolution of and nearly 70 percent brighter than the best-selling 24‑inch all‑in‑one PC. And P3 wide color brings whatever you’re watching to life in over a billion colors. No matter what you do, it will look incredible on iMac.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!