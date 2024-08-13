Score the current Apple Pencil (USB-C) for iPad 10, M2 iPad Air, M4 models, more from $58 today

Amazon has once again dropped the lowest-price, current-generation Apple Pencil back down to the $69 shipped low. Regularly $79, Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the least pricey point of entry into the Apple stylus lineup and it has now returned to its lowest price yet on Amazon. Just keep in mind, we also just spotted the “excellent condition open-box” listing at Best Buy today marked down to $57.99 shipped. The open-box option ships with the same 1-year warranty and “includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).” Hit the jump for more details. 

As we have detailed previously, the USB-C model is designed for use with any iPad that has a USB-C port. That means it works with the entry-level iPad 10 Gen right through to the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models (latest iPad mini and previous-generation Pro models are also included here). It is, in fact, the only Apple Pencil outside of the new Pro model that fetches $119 right now that will work with the latest iPad releases. 

It lands to deliver that digital Apple writing experience complete with tilt sensitivity and the ability to be magnetically attached to your machine for neat storage in between uses. 

Here’s how discounted pricing works out across the lineup right now:

Apple Pencil (USB-C) features:

  • Pairs and charges via USB-C
  • Attaches magnetically
  • Pixel-perfect precision with low latency and tilt sensitity
  • Requires an iPad with PadOS 17.1 or later
  • Compatible with iPad Pro 13” (M4), iPad Pro 11” (M4), iPad Air 13” (M2), iPad Air 11” (M2), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th, and 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation)

