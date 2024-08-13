First deal drops Logitech’s brand new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse to $72 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering Logitech’s new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse for $71.99 shipped. This is a brand new mouse that hit the scene last month carrying an $80 price tag. Today’s deal lands as its first discount that shaves 10% off its usual going rate on Amazon, marking a new all-time low. Both black and white variants of the G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse are currently discounted, so you can pick the one you like. The same mouse is currently fetching $76 at Best Buy with a lighter $4 discount.

Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED comes with the flagship HERO 25K sensor with support for 1ms report rate, 400 IPS tracking, and up to 25,600 DPI sensitivity. It also comes with the same optical mechanical switches as the ones inside the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT 2 wireless gaming mouse. The highlight of G309 LIGHTSPEED, however, is its compatibility with the company’s POWERPLAY charging system. It allows you to pair it with a Powerplay charging mat that’s down to $108 shipped today and use it without the AA battery for a pretty much unlimited power. This mouse weighs 86 grams when used in the normal mode with the AA battery, but ditching the AA battery drops its weight down to 68 grams, making it even lighter and ideal for competitive games.

If you are looking for some alternatives, then you can also consider Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse which is still down to $129.99 from its usual price of $160.

Logitech G309 gaming mouse features at a glance:

Max Play: Switch between the robust yet low latency LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth connectivity on this wireless gaming mouse for total wireless flexibility

Min Weight: Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED is a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs just 86 g with the included AA battery or 68 g (battery-free) with use of POWERPLAY wireless charging system

Max Precision: HERO 25K sensor on this wireless gaming mouse tracks exactly to the sub-micron with zero smoothing for precise wireless gaming

Min Charging: 300+ hours with AA battery or unlimited battery life with POWERPLAY, so you can focus on the game, not your battery life

Max Speed: LIGHTFORCE optical-mechanical switches with optical speed, mechanical feel, and optimized gaming performance

Max Control: Up to 6 programmable buttons for personalized gameplay and custom shortcuts

What’s in the Box: G309 LIGHTSPEED computer gaming mouse, LIGHTSPEED receiver, receiver extender cable, AA battery, grip tape, user documentation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!