Save $100 on a stealthy graphite Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 today at $200 shipped

While it’s certainly no Galaxy Watch 7, and we did see it quickly go for less during Prime Day last month, Amazon is now offering Samsung’s all-black Galaxy Watch 6 starting from $199.99 shipped. This model is currently $350 directly from Samsung with LTE and is now $100 under the MSRP. Today’s deal comes within $40 of the, frankly, wild price we saw on Prime Day, but it is also one of the most affordable ways to land a relatively modern Galaxy Watch – it is $100 under the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 too.

For folks looking to landed the latest and greatest, it’s going to make more sense to splurge on the Galaxy Watch 7 (or, even better, wait for a deal on it), but the Galaxy Watch 6 remains a notable option at a price like today’s for those that are just looking for a solid wearable experience. It is also worth nothing that you can’t get a black (graphite) Galaxy Watch 7 from Samsung or Amazon.

Delivering that signature rounded case with the “durable crystal glass,” the Galaxy Watch 6 isn’t some kind of ancient smartwatch here obviously – it was the latest model in the lineup at this time last year and features loads of high-tech prowess. Always-on heart monitoring, the advanced BIA sensor for health metrics, sleep coaching right on your wrist, and plenty of sport modes for tracking workouts are all ready and waiting.

Our detailed hands-on review breaks down the details here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals. Your Watch continually scans your heart rate to inform you when it’s detected an irregular rhythm that might be A-fib — a heart-related abnormality that can lead to serious complications.

