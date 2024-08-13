lululemon Back to School Specials are live with pricing from $9 + free shipping on all orders

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
From $9 + free shipping

lululemon’s Back to School specials are live and offering specials starting at just $9. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, shorts, pants, polos, and more. A standout from this sale is the Classic-Fit Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $88. This polo shirt is great for everyday wear and it’s available in seven color options. It features a refined pique knit with anti-odor properties to seamlessly transition you from work to play. This style pairs nicely with shorts or jeans alike. You can find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

