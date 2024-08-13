Expand your Philips Hue setup from $12 today, Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp from $110 ($50 off)

Today Woot has kicked off a wide-ranging Philips Hue refurb sale with plenty of notable deals for folks looking to expand their smart home setup, including bulbs, light strips, lamps, and more. While you can score the black Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp down at $109.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition there, Amazon is offering new units for almost as low right now. You’ll find the white variant marked down to $111.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is $48 off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. This is within $6 of the lowest we have tracked, which was a very short-lived offer for less than 1 day in early July.

The Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp is very much what it sounds like – a smart table lamp directly integrated into the Hue ecosystem. Coming in the form of a more traditional and elegant table lamp, it features a wireless design you can use at the bedside, out on the patio this summer, or just moving it from room-to-room as needed. The usual Hue Color Ambiance lighting tech is in place here alongside onboard Bluetooth connectivity as well as Alexa, Assistant, and Zigbee compatibility for HomeKit action. The IP54 water-resistance rating protects it from mishaps, and you’ll get up to 48 hours of battery life here per charge.

Be sure to head over to Woot to browse through the rest of today's Philips Hue smart home sale for deals starting from $13 Prime shipped.

Then go swing by our smart home hub for more.

Philips Hue Go Table Lamp features:

With the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, you can take white and color smart light with you. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a handy silicone grip, it’s easy to carry where you need light most: inside to read or outside to illuminate a dinner party. Its 48-hour battery life means its light will last, too — and recharging is easy with the included charging base. Use the button on top of the lamp to cycle through preset light scenes or the Hue app to play with millions of colors of white and color light.

