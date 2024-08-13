REI takes up to 30% off hot summer markdowns: Patagonia, The North Face, more

REI offers up to 30% off hot summer markdowns from top brands including Patagonia, HOKA, On Cloud, Outdoor Research, The North Face, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket that’s currently marked down to $167 and originally sold for $239. This jacket is lightweight, infused with stretch, and highly packable. The material is water-resistant, features an attached hood, and you can choose from seven color options. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

