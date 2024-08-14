Go, go, go! Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamps with Alexa start at just $5 Prime shipped right now (Reg. $30)

Okay so, we have seen some great deals on Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamp this year, some even as low as $12 and $13, but we have never seen one this good. You’re looking at a regularly $30 smart lamp that fetches as much on Amazon right now and hasn’t dropped below $20 across 2024 there. But over at Woot you can score one in Amazon refurbished condition down at just $5 Prime shipped (a $delivery fee will apply otherwise). Simply apply code GLOW5 at checkout, and you’ll want to do it quick as deals like these don’t tend to stick around.

Each customer will only be able to use the code once to knock the price down to $5 – each additional Echo Glow in your cart will sell for $10, which is still a sweet deal. Having said that, you could always get some friends and/or family members going to score multiple units for each of the kids’ rooms, the basement, or wherever else you might want some Alexa-powered illumination at just $5.

Again, you’ll want to get in on this soon. So soon that it might not be worth even going over the specs in detail here – multi-color lighting, Alexa control, coms fun Rainbow countdown and routine action for the kids, and the orb-style form-factor.

These units have “been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.” They ships with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Echo Glow features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

Create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add colorful lighting or ask Alexa to start a dance party for a music and light show.

