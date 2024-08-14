Go, go, go! Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamps with Alexa start at just $5 Prime shipped right now (Reg. $30)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Homewoot
Reg. $30 From $5

Okay so, we have seen some great deals on Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamp this year, some even as low as $12 and $13, but we have never seen one this good. You’re looking at a regularly $30 smart lamp that fetches as much on Amazon right now and hasn’t dropped below $20 across 2024 there. But over at Woot you can score one in Amazon refurbished condition down at just $5 Prime shipped (a $delivery fee will apply otherwise). Simply apply code GLOW5 at checkout, and you’ll want to do it quick as deals like these don’t tend to stick around. 

Each customer will only be able to use the code once to knock the price down to $5 – each additional Echo Glow in your cart will sell for $10, which is still a sweet deal. Having said that, you could always get some friends and/or family members going to score multiple units for each of the kids’ rooms, the basement, or wherever else you might want some Alexa-powered illumination at just $5. 

Again, you’ll want to get in on this soon. So soon that it might not be worth even going over the specs in detail here – multi-color lighting, Alexa control, coms fun Rainbow countdown and routine action for the kids, and the orb-style form-factor. 

These units have “been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.” They ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. 

Echo Glow features:

  • A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.
  • Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.
  • Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.
  • Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.
  • Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.
  • Create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add colorful lighting or ask Alexa to start a dance party for a music and light show.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
woot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is a whole lot...
Score Logitech’s portable spill-proof Keys-to-Go Blue...
Rare deal knocks Belkin’s 15W auto-face tracking ...
Score Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monito...
Anker delivers its latest 2-in-1 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargi...
Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge back to $450 Amazon...
Apple’s Space Black 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi...
Save up to $200 on Sonos AirPlay gear today: Beam Sound...
Load more...
Show More Comments