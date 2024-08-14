Apple’s Space Black 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell hits Amazon low at $200 off

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest iPad Deals
$200 off $1,899
1TB 13-inch Apple iPad Pro with M4-nano-texture glass-deal

Amazon is now offering the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB internal storage capacity at Wi-Fi + Cell action down at $1,899 shipped. This is a $2,099 configuration seeing a solid $200 price drop to land at the lowest price we have tracked to date on Amazon. While the silver variant, that is now selling to $1,999, did drop to $1,889 for one day last month, this is indeed the best we have seen on the sought-after Space Black variant. 

There have been a few very short-lived deals on other capacities that offered larger savings, but when it comes to the upper-end of the mid-tier 13-inch models, roughly $200 off is about as good as it has gotten thus far. Just note that if you do not want the cellular access, you can score the 13-inch 1TB down at $1,749 shipped on Amazon, which is matching the lowest we have tracked at $150 off. 

While Best Buy is starting to get more aggressive with price drops on Apple’s flagship M4 iPad Pro as of late, you’ll still need to be a paid Plus or Total member there to score deals like Amazon. The Wi-Fi 13-inch 1TB is indeed selling for the same $1,749 for members right now and you can land an open-box excellent condition unit at $1,708.99 shipped, but when it comes to straight up deals on brand new units, Amazon has the game locked still.

Let’s take a look at updated pricing across the lineup in case the 1TB model is a bit much for your needs:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Anker delivers its latest 2-in-1 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargi...
Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge back to $450 Amazon...
Save up to $200 on Sonos AirPlay gear today: Beam Sound...
New ‘first-of-its-kind’ Google Ace LTE Kids...
Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back ...
Score Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 mini power strip ...
Score Anker’s 100W 3-port GaN charger with 6-foot...
Save big on advanced productivity tools with Microsoft ...
Load more...
Show More Comments