Best prices yet hit JBL’s AirPlay Google Assistant smart speakers at $400 off (Refurb w/ full warranty)

Justin Kahn -
We have seen some solid offering on JBL’s gorgeous Authentics speakers across 2024, in fact they are still up to $200 off right now on Amazon. But Woot is stepping in today with a couple compelling factory refurbished deals, complete with the official JBL 1-year warranty intact. First up, you can score the flagship, top-of-the-line 500 model down at $399.95 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). That’s still quite a pricey speaker, but we are talking about a regularly $700 statement piece here that is now $300 off the MSRP and $100 under the best price we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time. This is a 270W of 3.1-channel smart speaker with AirPlay and Google Assistant/Alexa action at the lowest price we have ever seen. Hit the jump for a details and price drop on the less expensive model. 

The larger JBL Authentics 500 model above delivers on all of the same standout features as the less pricey variants – cast-aluminum handle, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille, alongside built-in Wi-Fi, AirPlay casting, and Alexa or Google Assistant voice control – but with a larger audio array (1-inch tweeters and three 2.75-inch woofers that can drive at 270W). 

On top of the AirPlay action, they also have “Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.”

If you would prefer a slightly more modest option with a more compact form-factor, Woot is also offering factory refurbished JBL Authentics 300 speakers – the mid-tier model – down at $279.95 shipped. This is a regularly $450 speaker with all of the same features as the larger model that is now on sale at $350 in new condition via Amazon. Just note, we did very quickly see this one drop to $278 earlier this spring for a couple days. It too ships with a 1-year warranty from JBL. 

JBL Authentics speaker features:

  • Superb sound and performance: Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. The 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5.25” woofer & 6.5” passive radiator deliver deep bass, ensuring you’ll get the perfect audio balance.
  • Inspired by retro design: The JBL Authentics 300 delivers iconic style inspired by JBL retro designs, in a home speaker that fits in any decor. Its cast-aluminum handle, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille show the attention we paid to each detail.
  • Built-in battery: Keep the music going with 8 hours of playtime from a built-in battery and an integrated carrying handle that makes it easy to take your audio anywhere.
  • Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi: Experience everything from podcasts to internet radio in high definition. Or stream music throug AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.

