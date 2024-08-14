Rare deal knocks Belkin’s 15W auto-face tracking MagSafe Stand with Apple DockKit to $153

Today we are tracking a rare deal on the Belkin Stage Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with Apple DockKit down at $152.99 shipped. This is a regularly $180 stand that can follow your “your face and body movements with 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt with smooth, quiet motors.” We have seen it go for less a couple times, but price drops are rare at best and now’s your chance to experience one of the more interesting and impressive pieces of DockKit implementation yet. Apple sells this model on its official online shop where it has never dropped below the $180 MSRP.

If it wasn’t already obvious, this is not your average MagSafe stand. It can indeed hold up your device magnetically while delivering 15W of power output on par with the best in the game. But it’s much more than that.

After pairing your device with a quick NFC tap, the “smooth and quiet” motors within are able to ensure you are always in frame no matter where you are moving around. It works with FaceTime and leverages Apple’s DockKit tech to deliver the “360-degree face, body, and movement tracking” – you activate and deactivate the tracking with a single button press – and it also feature 90-degree tilt action “for automatic video angle adjusting.”

It can carry 5 hours of battery life to support your content creation productions, conference calls, and creative FaceTime brainstorming calls alongside an included USB-C charging cable.

Our launch coverage details the tech further.

Belkin Auto-Tracking MagSafe Stand Pro with DockKit features:

Get a more immersive and interactive experience during FaceTime and video calls with loved ones, as this stand will accurately track and respond to your movements – perfect for vlogging, shooting livestream, and more. With the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, you get an easy and convenient way to auto-adjust your viewing angle up to 90 degrees. This will improve mobility during calls or virtual presentations such as cooking while on the phone. Our durable stand serves as a MagSafe compatible iPhone holder when not in use and provides 15W MagSafe wireless charging with the included 5-foot AC power supply*, so your phone remains powered on the stand.

