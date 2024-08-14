J.Crew takes up to 50% off late summer styles for back to school: T-shirts, shorts, jeans, more

J.Crew offers up to 50% off late summer styles including shorts, t-shirts, swimwear, jeans, and more. Prices are as marked. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Broken-In T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $25, which is $12 off the original rate and you can choose from an array of fun color options. This shirt is perfect for fall layering or wearing on its own and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The broken-in design creates a comfortable feel and you can choose from a classic, slim, tall, or relaxed fit. This t-shirt will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

