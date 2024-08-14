Save up to $200 on Sonos AirPlay gear today: Beam Soundbar $389, Sub (Gen 3) $629, more

Woot has now launched an audio sale featuring some notable prices on Sonos gear. You’ll find solid price drops on Sonos sound bars as well as the Gen 3 wireless subwoofer with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). One highlight here, and the most affordable of the bunch, is the Sonos Beam Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (Gen 2) down at $389. This is a regularly $499 sound bar option that is currently fetching as much directly from Sonos. Over at Amazon where it has never dropped below $399, this model is starting at $491. Today’s deal delivers $110 in savings to land at the lowest price we can find. Head below for deals on Sonos Sub (Gen 3), the Sonos Arc Soundbar, and more.

Designed for both music and your home theater setup, the Sonos Beam Soundbar features a virtual surround sound experience powered by Dolby Atmos support alongside the ability to control it with a simple tap, your smartphone, TV remote, or your voice – just say Hey Sonos. You can also ask “Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control your smart home devices, manage your calendar, and more.”

Advanced processing creates phantom height channels for Dolby Atmos content to immerse you in a multidimensional soundstage.

It can link up with other elements and gear in the Sonos home theater ecosystem and includes HDMI eARC I/O alongside Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting.

Today’s best Sonos deals:

Sonos Beam Soundbar (Gen 2) features:

Enjoy crystal clear dialogue for TV shows, movies, and games, and stream music from all your favorite services. Advanced processing unlocks spatial audio, creating a virtual surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos. Get set up in minutes and easily control Beam with the Sonos app, your TV remote, and your voice.Add a subwoofer and rear speakers any time for more immersive surround sound. Easily create a connected system for your whole home when you add Sonos speakers to more rooms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!