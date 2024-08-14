Score Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor at $1,071 with a FREE $100 Amazon gift card ($628 in savings)

The deals on Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors have been flying lately, with many still live over at Samsung’s online store starting at $800. Additionally, we just spotted another solid offer on Amazon that drops Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G93SC) OLED curved gaming monitor for $1,071.52 shipped, while also bundling a $100 Amazon gift card. This is regularly a $1,600 gaming monitor that frequently fetches as little as $1,100. Today’s deal, however, drops it a touch lower than that, while also fetching a $100 Amazon gift card to sweeten the deal. You’re essentially looking at $628 in savings over its usual going rate on Amazon.

The Odyssey G93SC monitor that’s discounted today sports an 1800R curved panel with support for up to Dual QHD resolution. It’s suitable for gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and it also gets AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Some other highlights of the Odyssey G93SC gaming monitor include a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified panel with a matte finish to reduce reflections, a solid mount with support for swivel, tilt, height adjustment, and good connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort, among other things.

If you are looking for something a bit smaller than the Odyssey G9, you can also consider Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch 4K panel at $600, down from its usual price of $1,100.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G93SC curved gaming monitor features:

THE DEFINITIVE OLED MONITOR EXPERIENCE: Experience the difference with Samsung OLED. A brighter screen delivers brilliant colors, deeper shades, and more intense contrast, bringing vibrant vistas to life in new ways

SUPER ULTRAWIDE VISTAS: Immense worlds envelop you through a super ultrawide display; A screen as wide as 2 quad HD monitors delivers max space to take in pin-sharp detail; It wraps around your field of vision with 1800R curvature

0.03MS(GTG) RESPONSE TIME & 240HZ REFRESH RATE: OLED technology delivers near instant reaction time with 0.03ms(GTG) response time; HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections keep you ahead of the competition with the 240Hz refresh rate

DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400: Uncover every secret with infinite expression; See true black and dark colors on screen without pixel light bleed for supreme color and depth expression in every game

