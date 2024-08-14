Amazon offers the Wrangler Riggs Workwear T-Shirt for $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $22), more

Amazon offers the Wrangler Riggs Workwear T-Shirt from $10.98 Prime shipped. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at up to $22 and would make a perfect shirt for everyday wear. It was built to last and features vented side seams, a taped neck seam, and a tagless label to keep you comfortable all day long. This style is also infused with stretch for full range of motion and you can choose from six versatile color options as well. It also has a stylish chest logo and will pair with any casual bottom in your wardrobe. Find even more deals by heading to our fashion guide here.

You can also score the Champion Classic T-Shirt for men for just $11.25, which is down from its original rate of $25. This style would be a fantastic option for the gym or workouts. It’s highly breathable, infused with stretch, and great for layering as well. It has a large, fashionable script across the chest and it’s available in several fun color options.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear T-Shirt features:

When your wardrobe has to be tough enough to hold its own, we have your base layers covered with short sleeve shirts from the Wrangler® RIGGS Workwear® collection.

RIGGS Workwear® shirt is a wardrobe staple for men who demand a lot from their clothes at work and at home.

Plus, each RIGGS Workwear® short sleeve pocket T-shirt for men contains jersey cotton for added stretch and softness to your everyday look.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!